Asus Core i7, RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now $1099, an all-time low price for Black Friday

It might not be Black Friday, but you can already find great deals on name-brand hardware like this 2024 edition of the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop . This powerful gaming machine has a recommended price of $1,399, but right now, it's available for just $1,099–its lowest price to date, according to data from Camel Camel Camel.

We haven't had the opportunity to review any 2024 models yet, but we did take a close look at the Asus ROG Strix G16 2023 gaming laptop and enjoyed our experience, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. However, it's important to note that the model's specs differ from those of the one discounted today. However, we've been very pleased with the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop line.

Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 Gaming Laptop: now $1,099 at Amazon (was $1,399)

The Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 gaming laptop is available at Amazon for its lowest price. It has an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. You get 1TB of internal storage to play around with and 16GB of DDR5 for memory.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, which can reach up to 4.9 GHz. It's aided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, which outputs a 16-inch FHD screen with a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz.

This gaming laptop has 16GB of DDR5-4060 RAM and a 1TB internal Gen 4 SSD. It has plenty of ports, including two USB Type A 3.0 ports and a couple of USB Type-C ports. A 3.5mm jack is provided for external audio peripherals, as is an HDMI port for video output. For network support, you've got an Ethernet port for wired connections and 802.11ax WiFi 6 support for wireless networks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 CPU Intel Core i7-13650HX, 4.9GHz GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Display 16.5-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080px), 165Hz Storage 1TB Gen 4.0 SSD RAM 16GB DDR5-4060 USB Type-A 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.0 Network Ethernet, 802.11ax WiFi 6 Ports 3.5mm, HDMI

The purchase also comes with a free 90-day pass to Xbox Game Pass. Visit the Asus ROG Strix G16 2024 gaming laptop product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.