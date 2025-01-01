Great battery life, a powerful RTX 4070 GPU, and 16GB of RAM all in one HP laptop for only $849 —- 2025 is off to a good start

Welcome to 2025, and if you're looking for a gaming laptop to play the latest games on with high settings and not having to sell an organ to pay for it, then check out this fantastic price on an RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop from HP. With a reasonably-sized 15.6-inch display and 8-core AMD processor, this gaming laptop from HP features a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card to power your games. It might not break any records for performance, but at this low price, it's a great option for a gaming laptop on a budget and rewards a lot of bang for the buck.

Available at Best Buy for just $849, the HP Victus 15 (model: A1SV3UA#ABA) is the perfect option if you're looking to pick up a gaming laptop for an affordable price. You're getting a great deal with this 2024 model with features that include a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution, AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your operating system and games library.

We've reviewed the HP Victus 16 - the big brother of this laptop and found the laptop to have excellent battery life, a comfortable keyboard, a bright 300-nit display, and an attractive design. This Laptop is the smaller 15.6-inch model and features many of the same specifications and the same design, albeit in a slightly smaller chassis.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: now $849 at Best Buy (was $1,299) A compact gaming laptop that contains a Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The HP Victus 15 (model: A1SV3UA#ABA) uses a 15.6-inch display with a bright 300-nit IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate - perfect for high-motion gaming.

The negatives to this budget gaming laptop are the smaller-sized 512GB SSD and the lower resolution FHD screen. The computer is user-upgradeable and can support up to 2TB of SSD storage, which can be easily upgraded, but the screen can't be changed. Still, the benefit of the 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS panel is that it won't drain your laptop battery as quickly as an OLED high-res screen, so there's more time for gaming, and of course, you can always connect the laptop to a monitor.

Don't forget to look at our Best Buy coupon codes for January 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Best Buy.