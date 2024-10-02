If you're looking for a gaming laptop on a small budget, this $449 laptop deal is a winner

Today's deal arrives before the soon-to-be Prime Day sales and is an absolute bargain if you're looking for one of the best gaming laptops on a budget. With a reasonably-sized 15.6-inch display and 6-core AMD processor, this gaming laptop from HP also features a dedicated Radeon RX 6550M graphics card to power your games. It might not break any records for performance, but at this low low price, it's a great option for a gaming laptop on a tight budget and rewards a lot of bang for the buck.

Available at Best Buy for just $449, the HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) is the perfect option if you're looking to pick up a gaming laptop for an affordable price without emptying your savings account. You're getting a great deal for the price, with this 2024 model featuring a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6550M laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your operating system and games library.

We've reviewed the HP Victus 16 - the big brother of this laptop and found the laptop to have excellent battery life, a comfortable keyboard, a bright display, and an attractive design. This Laptop is the smaller 15.6-inch model and features many of the same specifications and the same design, albeit in a slightly smaller chassis.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: now $449 at Best Buy (was $799) A compact gaming laptop that contains an AMD Radeon RX 6550M laptop GPU, a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) uses a 15.6-inch display with a bright 300-nit IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate - perfect for high-motion gaming.

The only negatives to this budget gaming laptop is the smaller-sized 512GB SSD and the fact the HP Victus 15 only has 8GB of RAM, but the laptop is user-upgradeable and can support up to 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB of memory in a 2 x 8GB single-channel configuration. So there are options to upgrade should you find you need more memory of storage in the near future.