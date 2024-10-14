Pick up a Lenovo gaming laptop for only $549 — featuring an AMD CPU and Nvidia RTX GPU

Today's deal features a gaming laptop with some reasonable hardware gaming specs at a budget price point. It's certainly not going to blow any socks off with its gaming performance, but it will comfortably play the majority of current games on sensible graphics settings, and yes, it's only $549, which is not a bad deal for a brand-new gaming laptop that's not a refurb or open-box discount.

Available at Best Buy for just $549, the Lenovo LOQ 15 (model: 83JC0001US) is a great option if you're hunting for a budget gaming laptop at an affordable price. You're getting some decent specs for the money, with this model featuring a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB laptop GPU, 12GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your operating system and games library.

We haven't had the opportunity to review this particular model from Lenovo, so we can't offer any specific benchmarking results for this unit, but we have reviewed plenty of similarly powered models, so we have a good idea of how it should perform. With 6GB of VRAM on the GPU and 12GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory, the LOQ 15 has more than enough memory for modern gaming. The SSD is a little on the small side at 512GB, but the laptop is upgradeable and can fit 2 x 1TB SSDs if you choose to upgrade the capacity.

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: now $549 at Best Buy (was $799)

A compact 15.6-inch gaming laptop that uses an Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor, 12GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The Lenovo LOQ 15 (model: 83JC0001US) uses a 15.6-inch display with a bright 300-nit IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

For connectivity the Lenovo LOQ 15 comes with 1 x HDMI 2.1 port for easy connection to a second monitor or TV, plus 3 x USB-A 3.2 ports and 1 x USB-C 3.2; The USB-C port supports Lenovo Power Delivery 140W and DisplayPort 1.4. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for internet, network, and peripheral connections.