Pick Up Acer's Nitro V for only $869 — great laptop for the new school year

Students have already started returning to school in some states, it is time to change the summer holiday mindset back to school days and prepare for a new year of academia. If you don't already possess a helpful laptop computer for your studies, then you might want to consider one as they can be an essential aid in helping you complete your assignments and revise your subject topics. Today's deal lets you pick up a compact laptop that's also able to play some games on mild settings, so you can use it for work and a little play.

You can find today's deal at Newegg where for only $869 you can pick up Acer's Nitro V laptop. This is a saving of $130 off the original $999 price tag. The Nitro V is a 15.6-inch laptop that uses an LED-backlit IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD) which is good for battery life and higher framerates.

Inside the Nitro V (model ANV15-51-75HE) is an Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which is more than capable of running games on sensible settings. It's paired with an Intel Core i7-13620H running at 2.40 GHz, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD, with an available M.2 slot for a storage upgrade.

Acer Nitro V 15.6-Inch Laptop with RTX 4050: now $869 at Newegg (was $999) This compact laptop from Acer features an FHD IPS display powered by an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The Nitro V is capable of normal productivity tasks and some light gaming thanks to its dedicated GPU.

For connectivity, there is the usual Ethernet (1Gb/s) port and dual-band WiFi 6 for connecting to your network or the internet and plenty of USB ports including 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4 1 x USB Type-C Port USB 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort over USB Type-C), and 1 x HDMI 2.1 Port with HDCP support.