Snag this amazing Core i9, RTX 4070 gaming laptop for only $1,903

If you want to snag a quality gaming laptop, you'll have to pay a pretty penny. Thankfully, you can snag a few good deals on name-brand hardware like this MSI Raider GE68HX gaming laptop. It usually costs around $2,199, but right now, it's discounted to just $1903. This is the lowest price ever for this laptop since it was first released, according to data from Camel Camel Camel.

This powerful edition has beefy specs that make it well worth the price, including an RTX 4070 laptop GPU. If you want to see how it stacks up against some of our favorite laptops leading the market, check out our list of best gaming laptops.

MSI Raider GE68HX 4070 gaming laptop: now $1903 at Amazon (was $2199)

An Intel Core i9-14900HX powers this gaming laptop and works with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. It has a 16-inch FHD display and a 4TB internal SSD for storage. This edition is backed up with 64GB of RAM, as well.

The CPU behind this gaming laptop is an Intel Core i9-14900HX, which has 24 cores and 32 threads and a maximum speed of 5.8 GHz. It works alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, which outputs a 16-inch FHD IPS panel with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Memory-wise, you get a 4TB internal SSD for storage and 64 DDR5 RAM. The keyboard is RGB backlit and an RGB LED strip runs across the front. The WASD keys are even more prominent, with clear caps highlighting the lights underneath.

We're not sure how long this offer will be available, but you can check out the MSI Raider GE68HX 4070 gaming laptop product page on Amazon for more information.