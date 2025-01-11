Take home this Ryzen 7, RTX 4050 gaming laptop for only $784

Picking up a new gaming laptop doesn't mean you have to break the bank. Case in point—we came across this deal on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop, which is already a sub-1k laptop available at the lowest price. It usually goes for around $979, but right now, it's available for just $784.

We reviewed a similar edition of the Lenovo LOQ last year and liked its gaming performance. However, it's important to note that they differ in specs. One of the biggest differences is that our review model features an RTX 4060 GPU, while the one in today's discount uses an RTX 4050.

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4050 gaming laptop: now $784 at Amazon (was $979)

An AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor powers this gaming laptop and works alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU. It outputs a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD for storage.

The Lenovo LOQ RTX 4050 gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with eight cores and 16 threads and a base speed of 3.8 GHz. This processor is capable of boosting up to 5.1 GHz. It works alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, which outputs a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Memory-wise, it has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD for storage. Thanks to its Ethernet port, it offers both wireless and wired network support. You also get three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, and an HDMI port for video output. The laptop also has a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals.

Visit Amazon's Lenovo RTX 4050 gaming laptop product page for more details and checkout options.