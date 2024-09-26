The Dell G15 (5530) with Core i7 and RTX 4060 is now on sale for $899.99

The Dell G15 (5530) is now discounted to $899.99 from Dell's original $1,199.99 asking price. If you sign up for Dell e-mails, you can receive a 10% extra discount, bringing the final price down to $809.99.

The Dell G15 (5530) is an upper mid-range gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and a mobile Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It's a capable gaming laptop with a bright, vivid 1080p display and a 360 Hz refresh rate. The device also wields 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a spacious 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Dell G15 (5530) Gaming Laptop now $899.99 (was $1199.99) This black Dell gaming laptop flaunts an RTX 4060 and an Intel Core i7 at a discounted price in line with current market trends for similar laptops with this iGPU. This model has 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and a 1 TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

In gaming, we tested the Dell G15 (5530) with nearly the same specifications as the 16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB NVMe model currently on sale—our unit had a 165 Hz panel, but the sale model has 360 Hz, but they are otherwise identical besides shell color.

Our Dell G15 review unit was capable even with ray-tracing enabled at its native 1080p resolution, achieving up to 80 FPS in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy with those settings. With DLSS enabled, that nearly doubled to a 120 FPS average— several other games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6, and Grand Theft Auto V, ran at about 60-90 FPS. Ultimately, this is quite the capable gaming machine, and the 323 nit brightness of its IPS panel should help your games feel appropriately vibrant at this screen size.

While we liked the Dell G15 (5530) enough to grant it four out of five stars, we noticed it running a bit warm during our tests— perhaps sufficient to justify a laptop cooling pad— and needing a massive power brick for charging or wall power. Only the standard black model is on sale, while the more distinct color options like purple remain at the higher original price point.