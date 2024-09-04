This 16-inch RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop from Acer is only $1,099 for a limited time

Even though I prefer my desktop for gaming, there are many times when I wish to take my gaming machine with me or move it to another room temporarily. Although possible, it takes a lot of time and effort to disassemble my gaming rig and set it up again. One of the best gaming laptops would be the perfect answer, but to find a machine pokey enough to play the games I want to play at a decent graphical fidelity normally means splashing out thousands. Today's limited-time deal has an RTX 4070-powered laptop for just over a grand.

Head to Newegg for this deal on the Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer, which is on sale for $1,099 — a great price for a modern gaming laptop with Nvidia's latest 40-series graphic card inside. The hardware packed into the chassis of the Nitro 16 comprises an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for storage.

The Acer Nitro 16 sports a 16-inch IPS screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 2560 x 1600 pixel QHD resolution. Thanks to a fast 165 Hz refresh rate gameplay will appear buttery smooth on the screen, giving you greater immersion whilst gaming. A bright four-zone RGB backlit full-sized keyboard with a number pad gives you full functionality and the backlit lighting allows you to see what keys you're pressing in a darkened room.

Acer Nitro 16 (RTX 4070) Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Newegg (was $1,199)



This gaming laptop packs a punch with its RTX 4070 GPU-powered graphics and 2560 x 1600 QHD resolution. There are plenty of RGB and enough ports for your favorite peripherals, along with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

We haven't tested this particular model at Tom's Hardware, but we tried a slightly less powerful SKU when we reviewed the Acer Nitro 16. That laptop really impressed us with its pricing and performance and ended up receiving an Editor's Choice award from us. With more powerful hardware components inside, this version of the Nitro 16 should perform even better in more graphical-heavy games.