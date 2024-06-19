This 2023 Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop comes with a whopping $1,000 discount — All-time low price

When it comes to the PC gaming scene, a name that permeates the peripherals section along with its famous green snake logo is Razer. My first experience of the Razer brand was with their mice, but over the years they've branched out into audio and gaming laptops. Now a well-known player in the gaming laptop market, you can expect to find some of the most powerful and gamer-centric laptops available. Still, unfortunately, they do come with a bit of a brand tax much like Apple's Macbooks, and that's why today's deal stands out from the crowd.

On sale at Best Buy and with a staggering $1,000 knocked off of the MSRP of this laptop, the 2023 model of the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 is reduced to $1,499. The price of the Razer Blade 15 has fluctuated a little since its release, with the previous lowest price being $1,599, so this is the new lowest-ever price for this laptop.

The Razer Blade 15 (2023) uses an IPS panel for its 15.6-inch screen with a 2560 x 1440 pixel (QHD) resolution. This screen also allows for a speedy 240 Hz refresh rate should the combination of hardware and game choice allow. Powering this gaming machine is a Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU, an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Razer Blade 15 (2023) RTX 4060: now $1,499 at Best Buy (was $2,499)



With a CNC aluminum chassis, a large vapor chamber cooling setup, and a thin design, the Razer Blade 15 is a well-made and premium laptop. The Blade series of gaming laptops certainly isn't cheap, and some of the cost is the branding, but this deal helps to take the sting out of the price.