RISC-V motherboard for Framework 13 laptops and mini-PCs starts at $199 – quad-core RISC-V CPU and 8GB of RAM included

RISC-V computer firm DeepComputing announced that it offers early access to its new motherboard for the Framework Laptop 13.

The DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard features the JH7110 CPU made by chip designer StarFive. The processor sports four SiFive U74 cores that clock up to 1.5 GHz and an integrated GPU from Imagination. 8GB of memory and a 64GB SD card are also on the board, and through different tiers, DeepComputing optionally offers USB type A and HDMI ports and a WiFi 6 card. Users can choose the Ubuntu or Fedora Linux distros (or even both) for their operating system, as Linux is the most RISC-V-friendly OS today.

It’s not DeepComputing’s first time designing laptop hardware with RISC-V in mind. The company was the first to bring a RISC-V-powered laptop to market.

Even considering the DC-ROMA Mainboard is targeted at low-power laptops, it’s not expected to deliver outstanding performance. RISC-V is still relatively new, and not all software is optimized for the architecture yet, which is a significant obstacle to good performance. However, the availability of RISC-V systems from companies like DeepComputing could help improve software compatibility and optimization.

DeepComputing says the early access program is available only to “enterprise and business customers.” Still, for those who fit the bill, the DC-ROMA motherboard can be bought for as little as $199 via the Basic tier. Alongside the board, the $199 tier comes with two USB type-C expansion cards and a case made by Framework and Cooler Master, meaning the cheapest tier is technically enough to build a primary mini-PC.

For $100 extra, the Standard tier adds in USB type-A and HDMI ports plus the WiFi card and antennae, which seems a little expensive for what you’re getting. The $799 Pro and $999 Enterprise tiers may be a better deal, including the Basic and Standard tiers and the Framework 13 Laptop, maybe a better deal.

DeepComputing offers “value-added services” for $99 to $169, depending on the tier. Those who opt into this add-on will get mass-produced DC-ROMA boards for half off, 15% off any DeepComputing product in the company’s catalog, and an opportunity to provide feedback to DeepComputing about the board.

DeepComputing Founder Yuning Liang confirmed to Tom’s Hardware that orders for the DC-ROMA Mainboard will be open to the general public next year. Liang also confirmed that pricing won’t change after the early access program ends.