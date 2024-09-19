Save $450 on this Dell XPS 14 Core Ultra 7 OLED laptop

Dell is offering an incredible deal on one of its Dell XPS 14 laptops. This notebook has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen OLED monitor with a 3200 x 2000 resolution. Ordinarily, this notebook would cost $2,099.99, but for the moment, Dell is shaving off $450, bringing the cost down to $1,649.99, and with a free two-day delivery.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 14 (9440) with the same configuration except with RTX 4050 a few months ago, with the $2,399 price tag. This XPS 14 build featured in the deal was originally for $2,099.99, as it did not include the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. The Dell XPS 14 9440 notebook provided excellent performance and features for the price. But now, with a significantly lowered price, you are getting a good bargain with a quick delivery time for this XPS 14.

Dell XPS 14 (9440) Laptop: now $1,649.99 at Dell (was $2,099.99) This laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 1155H processor and integrated Intel Arc graphics. The 14-inch screen is a touchscreen OLED display with a 3200 X 2000 resolution.

To summarise, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H is a six-core/eight-core-based CPU with a max turbo frequency of up to 4.8 GHz. Many will appreciate having 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD for multitasking and heavy workloads. For wireless, you're getting the Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211.

Dell is bundling a year of Premium Support with hardware and software with 1-2 business days onsite after remote diagnosis by default, should you need it. For more details on the build and to get hold of the laptop, Visit Dell's landing page for the XPS 14.