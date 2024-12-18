Add a super cheap 27-inch Samsung S3 S33GC productivity monitor to your setup for only $79

Today's holiday deal features an extremely well-priced Samsung monitor. It's not the most exciting monitor in the world, and although you can very easily use it for gaming, the feature set isn't that special. It is best suited for general productivity work or for use as a second/third screen for an existing setup. These monitors are currently so cheap that you could buy three of them for $239 and have the ultimate three-screen work-from-home setup for less than a fairly basic QHD gaming monitor.

You can pick up this 27-inch Samsung S3 S33GC monitor for just $79 at BH Photo. The usual MSRP price for this monitor is $149, so it's almost half-price in this B&H Photo holiday deal. It's hard to find an FHD monitor for this price, let alone an IPS screen with fairly decent specs.

The Samsung S3 S33GC has a 27-inch IPS screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms gray-to-gray response time, 250nit brightness, 95% sRGB coverage, and It also features thin side and top bezels on the chassis of the monitor so it can easily pair up with multiple screens.

Samsung S3 S33GC: now $79 at B&H Photo (was $149)

At this price, the 27-inch Samsung S3 S33GC is amazing value if you want to add to or quickly set up a new work-from-home office. For the money, you get a reasonable 27-inch screen with a 100Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel and a 1920 x 1080 pixel (FHD) resolution. It also has thin side and top bezels for positioning next to other monitors for a clean viewing experience.

Connectivity options are basic but more than adequate for most use cases, so you can connect to video outputs using either HDMI 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.2.

Check out more Samsung products and take a look at our Samsung Coupons for December 2024 ,where you might be able to find a nice holiday discount if you spot a product you like.