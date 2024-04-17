ASRock reveals two new 27-inch 1440p IPS monitors, one with an integrated Wi-Fi antenna in the stand
Is a built-in Wi-Fi antenna a useful feature or a gimmick?
ASRock is looking to attract monitor buyers with its new Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A and PG27QFT1B monitors, both of which feature 27-inch IPS displays with QHD 1440p resolution and 180 Hz refresh rates.
The key difference between the monitors is that the PG27QFT2A comes with a swivel-, height-, and tilt-adjustable stand with an integrated Wi-Fi antenna. With this monitor, users should be able to get better reception over Wi-Fi antennae bundled with motherboards and/or PCIe-based Wi-Fi cards. The company assures compatibility with all Wi-Fi bands up to Wi-Fi 7. As for adjustability, the stand provides height adjustment of up to 100mm, swivel of +/- 20 degrees, and tilt of between -5 and 20 degrees.
Wi-Fi antennae-integrated stand aside, both monitors sport VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (indicating they provide a peak brightness of 400 nits) and support for AMD Freesync. Other features include flicker-free technology and low blue light features for reducing eye strain, as well as 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color space. Both monitors have two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, built-in 2W speakers, and a headphone jack.
ASRock did reveal more of its monitor lineups at CES 2024, including the PGO27QFW2A 1440p OLED monitor and a VA panel-based PG32QRT2A. It's not the first component company to venture into the monitor market — it follows the footsteps of companies such as Gigabyte and Cooler Master.
But there are a lot of gaming monitors out there. Monitor makers source their panels from a handful of OEMs — who also sell monitors under their own brands, e.g. LG and Samsung. So, companies need to come up with unique features, such as integrated Wi-Fi antennae, to stand out.
ASRock did not list pricing in its press release, and these upcoming monitors will only be available in select regions. However, Texas-based online retailer AztekComputers has already listed the PG27QFT2A for $250; a Wi-Fi antenna would be a neat extension in that price range, even if it's in the stand. At least the stand is highly-adjustable, though, ensuring users are more likely to use it over aftermarket options in many situations.
