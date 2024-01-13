Gigabyte unveils a big gaming OLED monitor with a steller refresh rate — Aorus FO32U2P flaunts 4K, 240 Hz panel with DisplayPort 2.1 and UHBR 20 support

Like many companies, Gigabyte showed off its upcoming monitors during CES 2024, ready to release anything this year. The company showcased five monitors, but the Aorus FO32UP is its first monitor to use DisplayPort 2.1 and UHBR (Ulta High Bitrate) 20 standard for its QD-OLED monitor.

This standard means that this monitor will have a transfer speed of 20 Gbit/s with each of its four lanes, giving you up to 80 Gbit/s without Display Stream Compression. Theoretically, it should provide enough bandwidth for a better gaming visual experience than the UHBR1.3-certified monitors. The DP 2.1 standard can also support daisy chaining between multiple displays, reducing the clutter between the system and various monitors. AMD Radeon RX 7000 series already supports DP 2.1 with UHBR 13.5, and the next generation Nvidia RTX Blackwell 50 series is rumored to support DisplayPort 2.1. We'll have to see if Blackwell GPUs will support UHBR20.

The FO32U2P is a 32-inch QD-OLED monitor with 4K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated for VESA ClearMR 13000, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and 99% DCI-P3 ultrawide color gamut.

2024 is the Year for HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1 and Dual Resolution Toggle Monitors

All this sounds good on paper, but Aorus, like everybody else, will have to show it takes advantage of this increased bandwidth to provide the best possible display performance. We'll only know that once the monitor is released and if we can test it. Many monitors were down during CES 2024 with DisplayPort 2.1, such as the ROG Swift PG32UQXR monitor, with 4K resolution on a 32-inch display and DisplayPort2.1 and HDMI 2.1 output.

Like the Asus PG32UCDP monitor, this monitor will let you toggle with a 1080p resolution, which Gigabyte calls 'Resolution Switch,' letting you play games on your preferred resolution. It is not known what the accompanying refresh rate for the 1080p mode will be. The Asus PG32UCDP switches to 1080p with a 480 Hz refresh rate. This Asus monitor offers DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, just like the Aorus FO32U2 showcased during CES 2024.

It is no surprise that monitors are adopting newer standards. As said before, it will be a while since we see DisplayPort 1.2a being adopted by both display and GPU vendors. Gigabyte did not reveal its pricing, but it is expected to be out within 1st Half of 2024, perhaps along with the Aorus FO32U2.