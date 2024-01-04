LG announces 1440p, 480 Hz OLED gaming monitor that will be unveiled at CES 2024

LG is preparing to debut a brand new gaming monitor sporting an OLED panel, 1440p resolution, and a super impressive 480Hz refresh rate. The monitor manufacturer just completed development of the new panel and is planning to unveil the new display at CES 2024.

LG confirmed that the new panel will sport the same 0.03ms response time as its outgoing OLED gaming panels, and it will feature a 27' form factor. The new 480 Hz panel comes with LG's "cutting-edge" Meta technology which utilizes a microlens array to minimize external light reflections during darker scenes. Improving the panel's visibility in dark environments.

LG's new 480 Hz gaming monitor will inevitably be the successor to the outgoing LG 27GR95QE. Both monitors sport identical specifications, save for the refresh rate which is twice as fast on the 480 Hz panel. As a result, we can expect the new 480Hz panel to feature a similar feature set and profile to the outgoing 27GR95QE. Display specs could also be identical — save for the refresh rate, but if this is a new panel LG might equip it with better HDR capability and display contrast on top of its higher refresh rate. But we'll have to wait and see if that is the case.

Either way, this new panel will close the gap on competing gaming monitors in the ultra-high refresh rate range like the 540 Hz Asus PG248QP, and give gamers the best of both worlds, a high refresh rate combined with a very responsive and high-quality panel. Currently, gamers have to choose between the two with the best OLED gaming monitors peaking at 240 Hz while traditional LCDs can be found at much higher refresh rates like 300 Hz, 360 Hz, and 540 Hz.

LG's new 480Hz display is just one of several new OLED monitors LG plans to announce at CES 2024. According to the monitor manufacturer, it will be unveiling an entire lineup of gaming OLED displays featuring sizes of 27, 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches at the convention. Including its new dual-mode 32GS95UE that features two unique refresh rate/resolution configurations.