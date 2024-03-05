$199 for Dell's S2722DGM curved gaming monitor is an absolute bargain

I've covered this monitor quite regularly over the last couple of years as it's been one of our favorite picks when it's been on sale, thanks to its fantastic build quality and specifications. It has everything you could want in a cheap budget gaming monitor, from a curved (1500R) 27-inch screen for immersive gameplay viewing to its high 165 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. The only slight drawback is the inclusion of a VA panel, which although it features great blacks, is sometimes susceptible to possible ghosting image problems on fast gameplay titles such as FPS games.

Down to one of the lowest prices I've seen on this monitor, you can grab this deal over at Dell and snag the Dell S2722DGM for just $199. For under $200, you can pick up a great gaming monitor for a starting setup, and rest assured it's from a quality monitor manufacturer with good customer and warranty support should anything go wrong.

In our review of the Dell S2722DGM, the monitor performed well with up to 111.8 percent of the sRGB color gamut with a slightly less impressive 75 percent of DCI-P3 on our colorimeter tests, but, a strong 2536:1 contrast ratio.

Dell S2722DGM QHD Gaming Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)



Size: 27 Inch

Panel Type: VA

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved



This is one of the cheapest QHD monitors on the market thanks to this deal price, and considering the resolution and refresh rate this is an absolute bargain for a quality monitor.

For connectivity, there are 2 x HDMI ports and 1 x DisplayPort for hooking up to your graphics card or a console/TV, and there's also an audio line-out (mini-jack) if you need to plug in some speakers or a pair of headphones. You're also covered by Dell's 3-year warranty on this product, but please refer to the Dell website for more details.