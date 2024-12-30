LG to showcase 'world's first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor' at CES 2025

LG hopes to wow the crowds at CES 2025 with what it claims to be the "world's first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor." The new model is dubbed the 45GX990A and will be one of several UltraGear GX9 series monitors to grace its exhibition. A key feature of this particular 45-inch monitor is its 5,120 x 2,160 pixel 21:9 aspect ratio OLED display, which can flex from a perfectly flat form to a curvy immersive 900R.

As a pre-launch pre-CES reveal, we don't have the entire specification sheet for the LG Ultragear GX9 45GX990A at the time of writing. However, LG has spilled more than enough details in its press release to whet a tech lover's appetite.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LG Monitors) (Image credit: LG Monitors) (Image credit: LG Monitors)

OLED panels are generally well-regarded by PC users nowadays, and this one comes with quite a few interesting enhancements. LG says it employs its "advanced WOLED technology" here, delivering high brightness, true blacks, stunning colors, low blue light emissions, and reduced eye strain. Furthermore, the 45GX990A features LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating in the hope of banishing uncomfortable and unwanted reflections and screen glare.

The cherry on the cake here is that LG's ultra-high 5K2K resolution (5,120 x 2,160 pixels, 125ppi) display is also flexible, and the design makes good use of it. LG's PR says that this 45-incher "can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds," suggesting some kind of mechanization. We must say 900R is a rather tight curve based on an arc segment from a 900mm radius.

Typical of a modern OLED, the 45GX990A has a very fast response time of just 0.03ms (GtG). We don't have information on refresh rates at this time, but LG says the new Ultragear GX9 is certified for Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Making the most of the flexibility of its "4-side Virtually Borderless design," LG provides a variety of presets mixing resolution, screen refresh rate, and more. Presets are available for FPS, RPG, MOBA, racing simulators, and others.

The only other information we have about the LG Ultragear GX9 45GX990A, which integrates smart functionality via LG's WebOS, regards its connectivity. The PR mentions support for DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

LG's new Ultragear GX9 series is spearheaded by the 45GX990A, but it will be joined by the 45GX950A, which is a similar monitor but with fixed 800R curvature. There will also be the smaller (but by no means small at 39-inches) 39GX90SA, which also features a fixed 800R curve. Hopefully, we will catch them all at CES 2025, shortly.