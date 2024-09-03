LG's UltraGear 32-inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS gaming monitor is back to its lowest-ever price of $279

Today's deal highlights a large 32-inch monitor from LG that can be a new centerpiece for your gaming setup, or a great bedroom monitor for connecting to a game console. Its sleek and stylish design is attractive, but more than that is just the pure size of the screen, with its large 32-inch panel up there with the best gaming monitors, and able to really immerse you in whatever content you're consuming.

To find this deal, head to Best Buy, where you can save $170 on the LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B - now only $279, reduced from its usual MSRP price of $449. I've seen this monitor fluctuate up and down in price over the last year, but today's deal price is equal to its lowest-ever listing of $279.

Features and specifications of the LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B include a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray to gray response time. Plus a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution (QHD) Nano IPS panel, HDR 10, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive sync tech as well as AMD FreeSync Premium.

LG UltraGear 32GP83B-B 32-inch Gaming Monitor: now $279 at Best Buy (was $449) This impressively sized LG gaming monitor is back down to its lowest-ever price. For the money you not only get a large 32-inch screen, but also impressive refresh rates of 165Hz, and 1ms response times, all combined with a QHD Nano IPS panel and 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution.

The LG UltraGear comes with a DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI ports for connecting up to either your PC or games console. An adjustable stand with tilt and height capability, or standard 100 x 100mm VESA mounting holes for mounting to a monitor arm or wall bracket. With amazing value for money size and specs, this monitor deal is certainly worth considering.