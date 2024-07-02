MSI launches two 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors — new 34 and 27-inchers come with 1440p visuals and USB-C connectivity

MSI just announced two new gaming monitors — a 34-inch curved ultrawide screen and a 27-inch flat display with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate. These two new 1440p displays are based upon desirable QD-OLED technology, with the larger MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED offering a faster refresh rate than MSI's previous 34-inch QD-OLED screen. On the other hand, the smaller MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 is slower than the MSI MPG271QRX we've already reviewed, with the new display getting 240 Hz; down from the 360 Hz on the older model.

But no matter whether these monitors are an upgrade or downgrade from the previous model, they still offer excellent specifications for most gamers. These are the specifications of MSI's latest screens.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Monitor MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 Panel Size 34.18in (86.82cm) 26.5in (67.31cm) Curvature 1800R Flat Panel Type QD-OLED QD-OLED Panel Resolution 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) Aspect Ratio 21:9 16:9 Brightness 1000 nits 1000 nits HDR Support DisplayHDR True Black 400 DisplayHDR True Black 400 Max Refresh Rate 240 Hz 240 Hz Variable Refresh Rate 48 - 240 Hz 48 - 240 Hz Adaptive Sync VESA Adaptive Sync VESA Adaptive Sync Response Time 0.03ms (GTG) 0.03ms (GTG) DCI-P3 Coverage 99.3% 99.1% Video Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1 (UWQHD@240Hz), 1x USB 2.0 Type-C (DP alt) with 98W PD 1x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1 (WQHD@240Hz), 1x USB 2.0 Type-C (DP alt) with 15W PD Other Ports 1x USB-B, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio out 1x 3.5mm audio out

MSI uses its 3rd-generation QD-OLED panels on both devices, which deliver 'near-perfect' color accuracy and are calibrated for you straight out of the box, with a Delta E ≤2. Both also come with three-year OLED burn-in warranties, giving you peace of mind that your screen won't suffer from image retention or ghosting after spending hours playing your favorite titles. Furthermore, MSI added several features like Multi-Logo Detection, Taskbar Detection, and Boundary Detection to help avoid issues.

Aside from the fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time, both displays feature VESA Adaptive Sync, VESA-Certified DisplayHDR True Black 400, and ClearMR 13000. All these will help you reach the top of your gaming by removing every possible hardware limitation that will cause you to miss your shot.

The smaller MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 lets you connect three ways: a USB-C 2.0 Type-C port with 15W PD, two HDMI 2.1 48Gbps ports, and a DisplayPort 1.4a port. It also has a 3.5mm audio out jack for letting you connect your speaker or headphones directly to the back of the monitor.

The 34-inch curved MPG 341CQPX monitor offers all the same ports but has a more powerful USB Type-C port, with a 95-watt PD capacity. It also adds a USB hub with its USB Type-B input and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports for connecting your wired mouse and keyboard. This monitor also sports KVM capability, allowing you to seamlessly switch between devices without needing to transfer over your peripherals.

You can already see the two monitors across multiple retailers, but since availability varies between regions, both are still unavailable on the major American storefronts that we checked. Nevertheless, we've already seen the pricing for these displays: the MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED is priced at $899.99, while the MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 will go for $679.99.