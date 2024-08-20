Nvidia and MediaTek partnership could make G-Sync gaming monitors more affordable for everyone

Nvidia is finally addressing a perceived deficiency in implementing G-Sync in the best gaming monitors. This morning, the company announced a partnership with MediaTek that will bring G-Sync to MediaTek’s upcoming scaler chips, thus eliminating the need for a separate (and costly) Nvidia-spec G-Sync module.

Nvidia G-Sync, like AMD FreeSync, allows a monitor’s refresh rate to sync with the rate at which a graphics card can render each individual frame in a game. Depending on the game, the frame rate can vary wildly (particularly during view intense of complex scenes), so technologies like FreeSync and G-Sync ensure that the monitor and graphics card are in lockstep to eliminate tearing artifacts that can occur.

While G-Sync and FreeSync offer similar functionality, and you’ll find many monitors that support both implementations, FreeSync has always held one critical advantage – it doesn’t require additional hardware support. On the other hand, if a monitor manufacturer wants to support Nvidia’s full suite of G-Sync features, they need to add a separate module, which adds cost.

Thanks to Nvidia’s new partnership, the full complement of G-Sync technologies is included in MediaTek’s onboard scalar chip. MediaTek is a popular manufacturer of scalars that go into monitors, so there is a potential for cost savings to be passed on to the customer. When G-Sync was first introduced over a decade ago, the extra hardware necessary to add full support cost upwards of $200.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

However, we don’t know how much the true cost savings will be for customers, as no financial details or licensing terms were revealed in the announcement. For example, will MediaTek have to pay a licensing fee to implement FreeSync into its scalers? And if a license fee is required, how much cheaper will it be compared to opting for a separate G-Sync module?

Nvidia was quick to point out that its newly announced Pulsar technology, which provides a claimed 4x uplift in motion clarity to reduce blur further while preserving fine detail, is also supported in MediaTek’s new scalers The first monitors to use the new G-Sync-infused MediaTek scaler will be Acer Predator XB273U F5, AOC Agon Pro AG276QS2, and Asus ROG Swift PG27AQNR All three are 27-inch 1440p monitors with a 360 Hz refresh rate.

The partnership between Nvidia and MediaTek isn’t a new one. Earlier this year, MediaTek announced that it would integrate Nvidia’s next-gen graphics IP into its Dimensity Auto Cockpit SoCs used for automobiles.