Pick up this amazing Gigabyte 1440p monitor with 165Hz refresh and built-in KVM for only $199
1440p is still the sweet spot for gaming
OLED monitors may be the shiny new kid on the block, but they do demand a premium for the privilege, and although the prices of OLED screens have steadily become more affordable, there are plenty of already-existing VA and IPS monitors available for a fraction of the price and still giving a great gaming experience, and that's where today's deal fits in.
With a hefty $100 knocked off of the price of this monitor, the Gigabyte M27Q is only $199 at Amazon - that's a third of the price discounted. For just $199 you're getting a stunning 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor featuring an IPS panel with a QHD resolution, a fast 165Hz refresh rate, a 0.5ms response time, and a handy KVM switch for connecting to multiple computers or a game console without having to switch over your keyboard and mouse every time.
The M27Q features a minimalistic design, with limited movement on its included stand. The monitor stand has a large V-shaped foot, with height adjustment and tilt, but unfortunately no swivel. To help with possible screen tearing in your games the M27Q supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and for HDR is certified HDR400. For its color gamut, the M27Q displays 92% of DCI-P3 (140% sRGB).
Save $100 on this Gigabyte monitor deal and grab yourself a stunning 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for an equally stunning price. The M27Q features an IPS panel with a QHD resolution, a fast 165Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. It also packs in a handy KVM switch for hooking up to multiple computers or a game console.
The connectivity on the Gigabyte M27Q includes 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x USB-C port, 2 x USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plug in multiple peripherals and computers/consoles to these ports and easily switch between them with the KVM via the on-screen display (OSD).
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
