This Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is now only $999 at Amazon

If you're looking for a quality gaming machine on a budget, you should really take a closer look at this deal on the Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop . This edition usually goes for around $1,299 but right now it's discounted to $999 over at Amazon. So far, no expiration has been specified so we're not sure how long it will be made available at this price.

We had the opportunity to review another edition of this laptop and were very pleased with our experience, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. The version offered in today's discount, however, has both a beefier CPU and GPU than our tester — a double win. If you want to see how well the Acer Nitro 16 stacks up against other machines on the market, you should look through our list of best gaming laptops . The Acer Nitro 16 sits at the top of our best budget gaming laptop category.

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Amazon (was $1299)



This edition of the Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop comes with an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 architecture processor which has a base speed of 3.8 GHz and can get as high as 5.1 GHz. It uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU for discrete graphics duties and outputs to a 16-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. A 1TB SSD is included for storage along with 16GB of DDR5 with support for as much as 32GB via its two slots.

You get quite a few ports to play around with including an HDMI output, two USB Type-A ports, and two USB Type-C ports. It has two integrated speakers for audio output and has an RGB backlit keyboard. This edition comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and supports WiFi 6E.

