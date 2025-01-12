You can buy this AOC 27-inch Mini-LED 2K gaming monitor for just $249 at Amazon

Finding the right panel type for your gaming monitor can make a huge difference in the performance you get and your overall gaming experience. That's why we're excited to share a deal we found on this AOC Q27G3XMN mini-LED gaming display. This monitor usually goes for around $279, but right now, it's available for the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming display since it was first released. It debuted with a price of $279 so this offer saves you 11% off the going rate.
This gaming monitor sports a 27-inch VA panel that is backlit using mini-LEDs. We have at least one other mini-LED backlit display on our list of best gaming monitors, which is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. This monitor stands out with a few different specs and it's worth a look at this price. We recommend checking out the full list to see how the AOC Q27G3XMN stacks up against other monitors leading the market.
AOC 27-inch Mini-LED 2K gaming monitor: now $249 at Amazon (was $279)
This gaming monitor features a 27-inch VA panel with a PPI-pleasing 2K resolution. It has a refresh rate that gets as high as 180 Hz and a short response time of just 1 ms. It offers both HDMI and DisplayPort input options and is mini-LED backlit.
The AOC Q27G3XMN features a 27-inch VA panel that's backlit with mini-LEDs. It's capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It has a high-PPI 2K QHD resolution that measures at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. Although that's not the densest resolution you can find within 27 inches, it's still far preferable to an FHD standard at the size. It has a high refresh rate that caps out at 180 Hz and a response time that gets as low as 1 ms.
This gaming monitor covers 134% of the sRGB color gamut, which is elevated by the mini-LED backlighting. You also get a handful of video input options to take advantage of, including two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. It also has a 3.5mm jack available for connecting external audio peripherals.
This isn't the first time this monitor has dropped to this price, but it is the lowest price it's ever been lowered to. It's unclear how long this monitor will be available, but you can check out the AOC 27-inch mini-LED 2K gaming monitor product page on Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.