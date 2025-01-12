You can buy this AOC 27-inch Mini-LED 2K gaming monitor for just $249 at Amazon

Finding the right panel type for your gaming monitor can make a huge difference in the performance you get and your overall gaming experience. That's why we're excited to share a deal we found on this AOC Q27G3XMN mini-LED gaming display . This monitor usually goes for around $279, but right now, it's available for the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming display since it was first released. It debuted with a price of $279 so this offer saves you 11% off the going rate.

This gaming monitor sports a 27-inch VA panel that is backlit using mini-LEDs. We have at least one other mini-LED backlit display on our list of best gaming monitors, which is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. This monitor stands out with a few different specs and it's worth a look at this price. We recommend checking out the full list to see how the AOC Q27G3XMN stacks up against other monitors leading the market.

The AOC Q27G3XMN features a 27-inch VA panel that's backlit with mini-LEDs. It's capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It has a high-PPI 2K QHD resolution that measures at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. Although that's not the densest resolution you can find within 27 inches, it's still far preferable to an FHD standard at the size. It has a high refresh rate that caps out at 180 Hz and a response time that gets as low as 1 ms.

This gaming monitor covers 134% of the sRGB color gamut, which is elevated by the mini-LED backlighting. You also get a handful of video input options to take advantage of, including two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. It also has a 3.5mm jack available for connecting external audio peripherals.