LG 32-Inch UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor Drops to $209 at Walmart

If you're in the market for a large-screen gaming monitor with a respectable resolution, you should take a look at this deal on the LG 32GN600-B 32-inch UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, over at Walmart. This monitor usually goes for around $349 but right now it’s available for just $209. As of writing, Walmart has not specified an expiration date for the offer.

The LG 32GN600-B is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. This ensures smooth 120 Hz+ gaming, with low latency, and support for low framerate compensation (LFC). As far as gaming monitors go, this one has plenty of ports to use and other integrated features that are well worth a look for this $209 price tag.

LG UltraGear 32-Inch QHD Monitor: now $209 at Walmart (was $349)

The LG 32GN600-B is available at Walmart for $209, down from its usual price of $349. It has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440px and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz. Users have both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of.

The LG 32GN600-B monitor features a 31.5-inch VA panel with a QHD resolution that delivers 2560 x 1440 pixels. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz, and has a response time as low as 5 ms GtG (1 ms MBR). This 32-inch UltraGear covers 95% of the sRGB color gamut and can reach a peak brightness of 350 nits.

For audio output, the monitor has both an integrated speaker and 3.5 mm audio jack for external peripherals. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort available for video input. Your purchase is supported by a 1-year warranty from LG.