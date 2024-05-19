LG Ultragear 34-inch QHD monitor with G-Sync Ultimate is now only $549 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a curved gaming display with high-quality specs to accompany it, you should check out today's deal on the LG 34GP950G-B 34-inc Ultragear gaming monitor . This QHD gaming display debuted with a price tag of around $1,299. However, it's currently discounted to just $549 at Amazon — one of the best prices we've ever seen for this monitor. So far, no expiration has been confirmed for the discount, so we're not sure how long you can pick it up for at this price.

In addition to performance-driven specs like a high pixel density and fast refresh rate, the LG Ultragear also has some design elements that lend to the gaming theme. The LG 34GP950G-B features what's known as Sphere Lighting 2.0. This synchronizes LEDs with audio from games in real time for a more immersive experience.

LG 34GP950G-B 34 Inch Ultragear QHD Monitor: now $549 at Amazon (was $1,299)

The LG 34GP950G-B sports a curved 34-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution that delivers 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. At best, the refresh rate can get up to 144 Hz while the response time can get as low as 1 ms.

This LG gaming monitor is also certified for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. As the top-tier G-Sync compatibility rating, this is welcome for ensuring good gaming performance when driven by a powerful PC. However, G-Sync Ultimate isn't quite as high a spec as it used to be, as you will understand if you follow our link.

There are multiple input options to take advantage of, including both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for video as well as a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals. The monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, but that can ramp up to over 600 nits in HDR mode. The purchase is supported by a 1-year manufacturer's warranty from LG as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy.

