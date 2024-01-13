LG UltraGear 34-inch WQHD curved monitor only $529 at Walmart

Today at Walmart, you can find the LG 34GN850-B UltraGear 34-inch WQHD curved gaming monitor for its lowest price. It’s been going for around $749 lately, but right now, it’s discounted to just $529.
As of writing, no expiration date has been specified for the offer, so it’s unclear how long the discount will be available. This is an excellent deal on a 2K curved display, but if you’re looking for something a little different spec-wise, you should peruse our list of best gaming monitors for 2024.
LG 34-inch UltraGear WQHD Curved Monitor: now $529 at Walmart (was $749)
The LG 34GN850-B UltraGear 34-inch monitor is currently discounted to the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the display. It uses a curved nano IPS panel with a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 160Hz.
The LG 34GN850-B UltraGear monitor features a 34-inch curved nano IPS panel with a WQHD resolution of up to 3440 x 1440px. It has a short response time of just 1 ms and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 160Hz.
This gaming monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 400 Nits. There is one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports for video input. Two USB ports are available for external peripherals, and a 3.5mm jack is included for audio support.
Visit the LG 34GN850-B UltraGear gaming monitor product page at Walmart for more details and purchase options.
