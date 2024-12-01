These four portable monitors are at all-time low prices for Black Friday Weekend: Get a second screen for your PC or console for as little as $49 before Cyber Monday

If you ever travel with your laptop, want to game on a console in places where you don't have access to a TV, or just want a second (or third) screen for your desk, a portable monitor is a must-have. And with many screens at all-time lows, veering into impulse-buy territory (this 15-inch model is incredibly $49), there's never been a better time to pick one up.



But how do you know what to buy when there are dozens of brands (especially on the low end) that you've probably never heard of (I haven't, and I've covered tech for nearly 20 years)? Below are a few quick portable monitor shopping tips, followed by four of our favorite current deals.

LCD, IPS, or OLED? OLED is the best in terms of color saturation and deep blacks, but it costs much more. IPS has better viewing angles than lesser screen technologies, and is becoming the standard even on budget screens. So you should stick to IPS or OLED at this point.

Get a monitor with a kickstand. Most portable monitors still have floppy folding covers that double as stands. I've had a screen with one for years and it's awful. A rigid kickstand that's attached to the back and swings out will make you want to use your monitor more often and in more places. All of our deal picks below have kickstands.

Pay attention to brightness. This spec is often buried on product pages, but it matters a lot, especially if you use the monitor in bright spaces. If using it with your laptop, try and get something that is close to the brightness of that screen. You don't want a washed-out second display.

Get a cover or sleeve. Since these screens have a kickstand, they likely don't come with a protective cover. But you'll certainly one something to at least protect the screen while traveling. So budget in some extra money to protect your second-screen investment.

Productivity pick: Veout VE-1 16-inch portable monitor

Veout VE-1 16-inch portable monitor: now $71 at Amazon (was $111)

THis 16-inch IPS portable monitor sports a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a built-in kickstand, is just 0.3 inches thick and weighs 1.58 pounds. You'll want to get a case for it, but this is a great screen for productivity on the go.

The VE-1 isn't the cheapest deal of this bunch, but I'd argue it's the biggest bargain. It's a little larger than most, thanks to its 16:10 display, which also gives it more pixels for getting work done. It's also rated to 300 nits of brightness and is slim and light for travel. It also comes in different colors for a few dollars more. I like this deal so much that I bought one to replace my aging portable monitor from 2018.

Better for movies and games: Arzopa A1 15.6-inch portable monitor

Arzopa A1 15.6-inch Monitor with Kickstand: was $79, now $63 at Amazon

This 1080p, portable monitor connects via HDMI or USB-C and has a built-in kickstand.

This glossy FHD model is better for movie watching and games, as it's 16:9 and has a glossy screen. I couldn't find a brightness spec for the A1, but most of the over 1,100 reviews on Amazon seem to be happy with its brightness. It's also light at just 1.6 pounds.

The sub-$50 budget king: WGK W156F1

WGK W156F1 portable monitor: was $83 at Amazon, now $49

This 15.6-inch matte IPS screen sports a 1080p resolution, two USB-C ports, Mini HDMI, plus a built-in kickstand and two screw holes on the back for VESA mounting.

This screen has a few things going for it, other than its shockingly low price. It has a kickstand and VESA mounts so you can attach it to an arm. It also sports a matte screen, which is better for work and for use under bright lights. Don't believe the spurious claims of HDR and surround sound from the tiny speakers. But for the price, this portable screen is a steal.

The OLED champ: Innocn 15A1F

Innocn 15A1F, 15-inch OLED Portable Monitor: was $299, now $179 at Amazon

This OLED, 15.6-inch monitor delivers brilliant colors and plenty of brightness. It has a built-in kickstand and registered 373 nits on our light meter while exceeding 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Yes, at $179, the Innocn 15A1F is more than $100 more expensive than the other deals here. But it's also the best portable monitor we've tested, and it typically sells for close to $300. It's brighter than most portable screens (we measured 373 nits) and delivers more vivid colors (139.6% of the DCI-P3 color space) than any other portable screen we've tested.



If you're a photo or video editor on the go or you just want a screen that will look good next to your laptop's OLED or Mini LED display (or you might be both), this is the screen to splurge on. And it's not really a splurge. I spent over $200 on my last portable monitor purchase, and it's far less bright and colorful than this screen.

