This Dell 24-inch FHD 75Hz monitor is discounted to $109

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Dell S2421HS 24-inch monitor for one of its lowest prices ever. This monitor usually goes for around $159 but right now it is marked down to just $109. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer.

Overall, this is one of the most affordable monitors you're going to find right now, especially if you are in the market for one that meets AMD FreeSync requirements. That said, you should check out our list of best computer monitors to see what's leading the market for the use case that you have in mind.

The Dell S2421HS monitor spans 24 inches across its diagonal and uses an IPS panel with an FHD resolution that delivers 1920 x 1080 pixels. Because this monitor is on the more affordable side, it doesn't quite have the highest specs available. It still has some attractive qualities like its 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. However, the maximum possible brightness level of 250 nits will not be great if you intend to use this monitor in a very brightly lit area. At least a desktop monitor isn't going to be used in the extremely bright situations a laptop might be attempted to be used in.

Dell's monitor has a refresh rate that caps out at 75Hz alongside a response time of 4ms, which doesn't rule out enjoyable gaming (with FreeSync onboard) but keep in mind the price point. As far as video input goes, you've got both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to choose from. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals.

