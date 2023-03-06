2TB WD SSD Now Only 5 Cents per GB: Real Deals

There's been a wonderful dip in SSD storage prices in recent months, and with the overall decline in PC part sales, it's a great time to keep an eye out for bargains like this WD Black SN770 2TB SSD for only $109 (opens in new tab). At only 5 cents per GB, this fast Gen 4 SSD with read speeds of 5150 MBps is an ideal budget drive for hosting your operating system or for quickly loading your favorite games.

Build an inexpensive small form factor PC with this ASRock B660M Pro RS for only $94 (opens in new tab). With its micro-ATX form and support for DDR4 memory, this board can support some of the cheaper parts to make an excellent budget PC build. Whether or not it could be used to build a gaming PC for under $500 (opens in new tab) depends on how much you could pick the other parts up for.

DDR5 memory has also shot down in pricing since launch and it's about time. I'm still hoping for prices to keep dropping, but it's good to see RAM such as this Corsair Vengeance 32GB 6000MHZ DDR5 RAM down to $134 (opens in new tab). Here's hoping GPU pricing plummets next.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN770 2TB M.2 SSD: now $109 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $199)

The Gen 4 WD Black SN770 from Western Digital has sequential read speeds of 5150 MBps and write speeds of 4850 MBps, with a 1200 TBW rating. Use promo code SSCQ632 for a $10 discount.

(opens in new tab) ASRock B660M Pro RS Micro-ATX Motherboard: now $94 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $149)

This little LGA1700 micro-ATX motherboard from ASRock supports Intel's 12th and 13th generation CPUs and has support for DDR4 memory up to 4800MHz when overclocked. There is only room for one M.2 slot on this mobo.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RAM: now $134 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $159)

These two 16GB sticks of DDR5 6000MHz RAM have timings of 36-36-36-76 and a CAS latency of 36. The recommended voltage is 1.35V, and this Corsair Vengeance RAM kit supports Intel XMP 3.0

(opens in new tab) G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM: now $127 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $146)

These two 16GB sticks of DDR5 5600MHz RAM have timings of 28-34-34-89 and a CAS latency of 28. The recommended voltage is 1.35V.

(opens in new tab) Elegoo Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $49)

This resin from Elegoo is water washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.

