AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D Is Currently Cheaper Than the 7950X

One of AMD's Best CPUs for Gaming, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, is now on sale for just $556 making it cheaper than the standard 7950X. The massive price discount is available right now on Amazon and Newegg, with supplied coupon codes from both vendors. On Newegg, the code is FTTPCU582, while on Amazon it's just a checkbox. But don't wait long, this deal could end at any time, so if you are in the market for a 7950X3D be sure to grab one as soon as possible.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: now $556 at Newegg (was $662)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is down to a limited time low price, especially for a high end CPU. On Newegg, use the code FTTPCU582 to get the sale at checkout.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: now $556 at Amazon (was $629)

Amazon's 32-core powerhouse gaming CPU is also down to $556 on Amazon. Be sure to click the checkbox before putting this chip in your cart to get the savings.

At nearly $550, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is one of the best deals of any high-tier CPU, offering better gaming performance than any of Intel's more expensive CPUs. At its price, the chip is just $5 more expensive than the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and is just $117 more expensive than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, while being cheaper than the standard 7950X at the same time.

The 7950X3D is great for anyone looking to do a mixture of gaming and work with their system. With 16 cores and 32 threads, the chip has the capacity to chew through heavy multi-threaded workloads without a problem. But thanks to AMD's 3D-VCache technology, it is also capable of delivering bleeding-edge gaming performance rivaling the i9-13900K and Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

As an additional bonus, Newegg is offering price protection on the 7950X3D and any other products with FantasTech Price Protection for a limited time. To qualify, all you need to do is purchase an item (like the 7950X3D) featuring FantasTech's Price Protection badge between now and July 9th and Newegg will give you any additional price discounts that might come up until July 14th.