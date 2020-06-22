Our Favorite Gaming Monitor Is Cheaper Than Ever

Dell’s excellent 32 inch S3220DGF HDR gaming monitor, our number one pick on our Best Gaming Monitors list is now on sale for a record low of $359.99 . That’s $90 off its typical $449.99 price with an additional checkout option to add on a Logitech MK540 wireless keyboard and mouse combo at a discounted $30.



The Dell S3220DGF is a 32-inch curved display with 1440p resolution at a 165 Hz refresh rate. In our Dell S3220DGF review , we found that it captures 83.6% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. And while it's specced to run AMD FreeSync, we got it to run Nvidia G-Sync (unofficially) too.

Dell S3220DGF: was $499.99, now $359.99 at Best Buy

The Del S3220DGF is currently Tom’s Hardware’s pick for the best gaming monitor for most users, thanks to its compromise between features and price. It is a 32-inch, curved display with QHD resolution at 165 Hz. Screen tearing is fought off with FreeSync, and it's VESA-certitifed for HDR content. View Deal

With SDR content, the S3220DGF averaged 350 nits of brightness, while HDR bumped that up to 450 nits. While it doesn't have the FALD backlighting of the best HDR monitors, the S3220DGF holds its own with the next best thing: an edge-lit backlight.

The S3220DGF’s build quality also impressed us during testing, thanks to its sturdy case that includes one DisplayPort, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone output and four USB Type-A ports.

Topped off with color accuracy and high contrast, we already thought the S3220DGF was a great deal at its launch price. With $90 in savings available now, the monitor's even harder to resist.