Gigabyte U2442 Extreme Ultrabook Announced

The recently announced Gigabyte U2442F Ultrabook features a 14" 1600x900 display and Nvidia Optimus graphics that pair the onboard Intel HD 4000 graphics with a Nvidia GeForce GT 650M. As is increasingly the norm with this generation of Ultrabooks, it is available with either an Intel Core i7-3517U (1.9 GHz to 3.0 GHz) or a i7-3537U (2.0 GHz to 3.1 GHz) and 4 or 8 GB of DDR3 RAM.

The Ultrabook is also available with a variety of physical storage options including a single 128 or 256 GB SSD and a 128 GB SSD combined with a 750 GB or 1 TB mechanical drive. All configurations of the U2442F feature a "self-sensing" backlit keyboard, a 1.3 MP webcam and an assortment of I/O ports including 2 USB 3.0, HDMI and a SD card reader

The U2442F is installed with Windows 7 or Windows 8 Operating systems. For more information on availability and pricing visit the product page.