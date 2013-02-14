Trending

Gigabyte U2442 Extreme Ultrabook Announced

The new Gigabyte U2442F Ultrabook is both sleek in appearance and powerful in performance.

The recently announced Gigabyte U2442F Ultrabook features a 14" 1600x900 display and Nvidia Optimus graphics that pair the onboard Intel HD 4000 graphics with a Nvidia GeForce GT 650M. As is increasingly the norm with this generation of Ultrabooks, it is available with either an Intel Core i7-3517U (1.9 GHz to 3.0 GHz) or a i7-3537U (2.0 GHz to 3.1 GHz) and 4 or 8 GB of DDR3 RAM.

The Ultrabook is also available with a variety of physical storage options including a single 128 or 256 GB SSD and a 128 GB SSD combined with a 750 GB or 1 TB mechanical drive. All configurations of the U2442F feature a "self-sensing" backlit keyboard, a 1.3 MP webcam and an assortment of I/O ports including 2 USB 3.0, HDMI and a SD card reader 

The U2442F is installed with Windows 7 or Windows 8 Operating systems. For more information on availability and pricing visit the product page.

17 Comments
  • dan-fish 14 February 2013 23:09
    A 1080p screen should really be the norm by now.
  • lahawzel 14 February 2013 23:29
    Be happy it's not 1366x768.
  • SneakySnake 14 February 2013 23:39
    Agreed, but 1600x900 still looks great on a 14" screen. The PPI is pretty much the same as a 17" laptop with a 1080p display.

    I really like the look of this laptop, I may have to purchase this.
  • g00fysmiley 14 February 2013 23:41
    whta makes it "extreme" does it know how to ride a snowboard, does it surf or go to rowdy concerts? i see nothign abotu added durability or any form or different function that would warrent the term, i like gigabyte products mind you, they make good motherboards and graphics cards no complaint on quality just not sure how this is different from anythign else on the market already... what differentiates it?
  • SneakySnake 14 February 2013 23:47
    It's graphics card. It has significantly more GPU then any other ultrabook on the market (that I'm aware of). Most ultrabooks just have the HD4000 and that's it
  • donovands 14 February 2013 23:58
    The Zenbook U500 has a 650M as well. Unfortunately it costs $2000+. That puts it in the range of the similarly outfitted MBP retina. If Gigabyte's price is under $1500 then I think they're on to something.
  • SneakySnake 15 February 2013 00:00
    The 15" retina macbook pro is probably just as portable as this ultrabook. the rMBP is only 0.85" thick, and it's weight is around that of earlier gen 13" MBP's.
  • g00fysmiley 15 February 2013 00:01
    it is not a common chip but there are other books with it, heck there is an asus on newegg that for $2k has the 650m and includes a nexus 7 8gig tablet model ASUS UX51VZ-DH71
  • ihavenoid4u 15 February 2013 00:01
    almost perfect... just need touchscreen (not sure if i missed it), 3D (sorry but i enjoy 3d :P), and if only the screen could flip like the yoga. either way this ultrabook is top of my list for school next semester
  • donovands 15 February 2013 00:04
    That's a model of the U500 I mentioned. There's also a UX42VS that shows up on ASUS's Zenbook page that runs a 645M but I haven't been able to find it anywhere for sale. I notice Gigabyte hasn't mentioned a launch date or price for this new model.
