Acer hedges its hardware bets, puts vPro and ECC memory in new high-end gaming laptop
The company says the Predator Helios 18P AI is also a local AI workstation.
Based on its specs, Acer's new gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 18P, sounds like a business workstation. The system, announced at IFA in Berlin, has options for high-end processors with Intel vPro and ECC RAM to prevent data corruption.
But in person, it sure looks like a gaming laptop, with its Predator branding, liberal use of RGB lighting, and aggressive angles. But with vPro for managing PC fleets and ECC memory to ensure data integrity, there's definitely some incongruity there. The RTX 5090, however, at least makes sense in both gaming and workstation use cases.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Acer Predator Helios 18P AI
Acer Nitro V 16
Acer Nitro V 16S
CPU
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with vPro
Up to Intel Core 9 270H
Up to Intel Core 9 270H
GPU
Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
Memory
Up to 192GB ECC
Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
Storage
Up to 6TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD
UP to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
UP to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Display
18-inch, 3840 x 2400, Mini LED, 120 Hz
16-inch, 1920 x 1200 or 2560 x 1600, 180 Hz
16-inch, 1920 x 1200 or 2560 x 1600, 180 Hz
Connectivity
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Killer Ethernet E5000B
Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2,Intel Killer Ethernet E2600
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6, Intel Killer Ethernet E2600, Bluetooth 5.2
Starting Price
Not yet announced in the US, €4,499 in the EU
$999.99
$1,099.99
Availability
Not yet announced
October
November
The system also boasts up to 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage, two Thunderbolt 5 ports over USB Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, and an SD card reader.
The 18-inch, Mini-LED display has a 3840 x 2400 resolution (a 16:10 aspect ratio) and can run up to 120 Hz.
The Acer Predator Helios 18P AI is coming to the United States, Acer claims, but it doesn't have a price or release date. In Europe, the system will start at €4,499 (about $5,265.49 as of this writing).
Acer Nitro gets a refresh
Acer is also using IFA to update its budget and mid-range Acer Nitro line. The Nitro V 16 and Nitro V 16S. These are similar to the systems of the same names launched earlier this year, but Acer is adding Intel processor options up to an Intel Core 9 270H and is boosting GPUs up to an RTX 5070.
Booth have 16-inch displays, with 1920 x 1200 and 2560 x 1600 options at 180 Hz.
The Acer Nitro V 16 will start at $999.99 in October, while the Nitro V 16S will launch in November beginning at $1,099.99.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01
I did recently discover that V-Color makes overclocked ECC UDIMMs, but it's not cheap and (AFAIK) they don't have good distribution in the US.