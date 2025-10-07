The cheapest Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop is this $599 Acer Nitro V — squeezing in an Intel Core i5 and RTX 4050, with room to upgrade your RAM

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has started, and we've found the cheapest gaming laptop that money can buy. Right now, you can score the plucky Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop for just $599, down from its usual price of $749, and a return to the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. The Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptop won't blow you away with its display, but it offers a solid build and RAM expansion slots to eke out a bit more performance. At just $599, this is the cheapest entry-level gaming laptop we can find at Amazon right now.

Save 20% ($150) Acer Nitro V 15-inch gaming laptop: was $749 now $599 at Amazon Cheapest gaming laptop This Acer Nitro V includes an Intel Core i5-13420H, Nvidia RTX 4050, 15.6-inch FHD IPS 165Hz display, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB Gen 4 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6. With a little tinkering, you could add as much as 32GB of RAM and get yourself a really solid entry-level gaming laptop.

The Acer Nitro V 15 we reviewed was a little different from the one on display here. Crucially, our model featured a slightly more powerful i7-13620H and 16GB of RAM. As such, it wouldn't be representative to share gaming performance figures from our previous review. However, this $599 model shares the same GPU, SSD, display (the refresh rate is actually higher), and chassis.

Overall, we really like the Nitro V 15's look, with a generally understated design and some pretty cool graphics on the lid. The body is plastic throughout but feels sturdy, and certainly not cheap. There are plenty of ports, including Ethernet, USB-C, and USB-A.

The display is pretty muted, but that's to be expected at this price range. Crucially, the Nitro V range offers decent upgradeability, with two DDR5 SODIMM RAM slots so you can upgrade the 8GB onboard to up to 32GB. There are also two M.2 2280 SSD slots for storage expansion, and a replaceable battery.

The 4050, carrying just 6GB of RAM, will be a limitation for many games, but for less taxing titles, it should see you through. The value in this laptop lies in its very cheap entry-level price, and the potential to boost both RAM and storage if you're willing to spend some time with a screwdriver. This deal would suit a college student or a burgeoning young gamer, and would be best suited as a laptop for productivity with a little gaming on the side, or for anyone who wants to play more casual titles on the go.

