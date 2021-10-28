HP Throttles Up With Omen 27c 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

Hewlett-Packard today unleashed a new arrival for its Omen gaming product family, and it’s quite a compelling addition for enthusiasts looking for one of the best gaming monitors . The new Omen 27c is HP’s latest effort to provide an immersive visual experience while delivering fast refresh rates (with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility) and an optimal balance between screen size and gaming resolution.

The Omen 27c, as its name implies, measures 27 inches diagonally and features a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. Gamers will find themselves staring at a VA panel with a 1000R curvature that bends reality as you pick off competitors in your periphery.

HP Omen 27c Specs Panel Type / Backlight VA / LED Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560 x 1440 @ 240 Hz (DisplayPort) Color 99% DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 1ms with overdrive Brightness 450 nits Contrast 3,000:1 Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C for hub, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps downstream, 3.5 mm headphone jack

HP indicates that the Omen 27c can achieve a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz at 2560 x 1440 over a DisplayPort 1.4 connection with a 1 ms GTG response time (with overdrive). If you opt to hook the monitor up using an HDMI 2.0 cable, you’re limited to a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. The static contrast ratio is listed at 3,000:1, which boosts to 9,000:1 in HDR mode (using DisplayPort). Likewise, the Omen 27c is DisplayHDR 400 certified, with the standard brightness rated at 400 nits or 440 nits with HDR enabled (450 nit peak). HP also claims that the Omen 27c covers over 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.

(Image credit: Hewlett-Packard)

The Omen 27c shares a similar design language with the [non-curved] Omen 27i , including its diamond-shaped base and hub on the back of the display that houses quick access to the bevy of external ports. You’ll also find a 5-way joystick for the OSD and the power button on the back of the Omen 27c.

The Omen 27c has a height-adjustable range of up to 130mm, while tilt ranges from -5 degrees to 20 degrees. The monitor also features a 3-sided “micro-edge” design, which will come in handy for a wraparound three-way monitor setup HP advertises in its promo shots.

(Image credit: Hewlett-Packard)

The Omen 27c supports the Omen Gaming Hub, bringing features like dynamic crosshairs (which feature up to 248 customizations for color and shape) and Shadow Vision. Shadow Vision allows you to identify crucial details in darker areas of on-screen gaming content more easily (which could give you a much-needed edge over your online opponents). And speaking of the Omen Gaming Hub, Phillips Hue Bridge support has been added so that you can sync the RGB lighting on the Omen 27c with your Hue accessories for a unified viewing experience.