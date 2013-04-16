Trending

EK Water Blocks Intros ASRock Z77 Extreme11 Water Block

By ASrock 

EKWB has introduced a water block that will cool ASRock's Z77 Extreme11 motherboard.

EK Waterblocks is introducing a water block, the EK-FB ASR Z11 Extreme11, that is built to fit perfectly on the ASRock Z77 Extreme11 motherboard. Its purpose is to fully cover all the parts of the ASRock Z77 Extreme11 motherboard that need cooling, such as the Southbridge, the PCIe lane splitter, the LSI SAS2308 control hub, along with all the VRMs aboard.

The water block itself is built out of nickel plated electrolytic copper, with the top cover made of POM Acetal. Users will find pre-installed brass standoffs. The block is also designed with the high-flow system in mind; therefore, it can be used in systems with weaker pumps.

The EK-FB ASR Z11 Extreme11 will start shipping on April 16, 2013 with an MSRP of $157.86.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • assasin32 16 April 2013 08:52
    Just a tad bit overkill if you ask me. I think I stick to air cooling and put that money in performance parts. And if I can't do anything more there, than I guess it goes to games.
    Reply
  • L0tus 16 April 2013 09:43
    The mobo alone is $600. That's $760 total for the love of god! Anyone considering buying this setup should stop...I've got a better idea involving a Nigerian prince with magical powers.
    Reply
  • Soda-88 16 April 2013 10:35
    $750 motherboard that can house a $300 CPU at best? I'd not buy that even if I had *spoiler*
    Reply
  • yobobjm 16 April 2013 13:18
    Custom water cooling is usually overkill in most cases, but with extreme overclocking (like everyone who has a water cooling rig probably does) the motherboard actually kind of needs to be better cooled.
    Reply
  • Nik Parenti 17 April 2013 19:25
    $600!?! Where exactly are you buying it? Newegg has it for $399. This is probably the highest end Z77 board on the market. For $399 I don't think that's asking too much... I own this board and love it. If you want a full chipset waterblock, outside of the ROG ASUS mobo's, there aren't many z77 mobos that are compatible. Top of the line Mobo, with the option to buy a Full chipset waterblock. Sign me up.
    Reply