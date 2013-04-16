EK Water Blocks Intros ASRock Z77 Extreme11 Water Block

EK Waterblocks is introducing a water block, the EK-FB ASR Z11 Extreme11, that is built to fit perfectly on the ASRock Z77 Extreme11 motherboard. Its purpose is to fully cover all the parts of the ASRock Z77 Extreme11 motherboard that need cooling, such as the Southbridge, the PCIe lane splitter, the LSI SAS2308 control hub, along with all the VRMs aboard.

The water block itself is built out of nickel plated electrolytic copper, with the top cover made of POM Acetal. Users will find pre-installed brass standoffs. The block is also designed with the high-flow system in mind; therefore, it can be used in systems with weaker pumps.

The EK-FB ASR Z11 Extreme11 will start shipping on April 16, 2013 with an MSRP of $157.86.