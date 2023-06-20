A Superb Logitech Gaming Headset for Only $59: Real Deals

A gorgeous-looking headset, with superb sound quality and a great-sounding microphone, with an external USB soundcard, a choice of ear-pads, and plenty of voice presets when combined with the Logitech G software. We reviewed the Logitech G Pro X when it was released and gave it 4 stars praising it for its premium look and feel but balking at the price. At this sale price of only $59, the Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset is an excellent deal.

The bottom seems to be falling out of the price of SSDs at the moment and I'm all for it. One of the best deals on large-capacity SSDs has just gotten even better with the price of the 4TB TeamGroup MP34 dropping to just $168. It may not be the best SSD available, but this gen 3 SSD still performs well, with speeds of 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential read/write.

If you're still rocking an AM4 motherboard and are looking to squeeze more performance out of the last gen platform, then upgrading to AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D for $288 is a great option. The 5800X3D was the peak of performance for a gaming CPU on AM4 thanks to its revolutionary stacked 3D cache that made it outperform the competition in pure gaming power.

Logitech G Pro X Wired Gaming Headset

The Logitech G Pro X comes with a detachable broadcast-quality microphone featuring technology gained from Logitechs acquisition of Blue Microphones. The headset uses large 50mm drivers with a choice of leatherette or soft more breathable velour-covered memory foam ear pads. An included external USB sound card provides extra features such as 7.1 virtual surround sound and voice filters.

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD

When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value SSD, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming. With 8-cores and 16-threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU specs include 12 cores, 24 threads, 4.4 GHz base clock, 5.6 GHz boost clock, and 140MB of cache combining the 12MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache. This is one of the best CPUs for gaming.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU is available for its lowest price to date. It has processing speeds of around 2050 MHz and supports PCIe 4.0 x16. Users can expect ray tracing support as well as the ability to use up to 4 monitors at once. Add code AFFIRMGPU for a 10% discount at the checkout.

