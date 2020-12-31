This Acer Predator 165Hz 27-Inch IPS Monitor is $100 Off

The Acer Predator XB273U GSbmiiprzx is a high-spec monitor intended for more serious performance needs. With a 27-inch IPS panel and a refresh rate of 165Hz, this monitor is ready to handle most modern gaming needs.

Not only does this screen have a high refresh rate, but it also has a notable resolution capable of reaching up to 2560 x 1440.

This edition features VESA DisplayHDR 400 technology. It's also compatible with NVidia G-Sync. It can easily be mounted to a wall or arm using a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount.

