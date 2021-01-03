This 27-Inch 144Hz IPS Acer Monitor is $299 at Newegg

This 27-inch IPS monitor from Acer offers more than just IPS quality. The Acer Nitro VG270U Pbmiipx has a notably high resolution and refresh rate making this monitor more suitable for more serious gaming rigs and professional environments reliant on graphically intensive software.

As of today, it's currently priced at $299 through Newegg. We have more deals on monitors and update our list daily. Check back throughout the week as we continue to share the best deals on tech we can find.

Acer Nitro VG270U Pbmiipx: was $369, now $299 at Newegg

This monitor has a 2K resolution and supports AMD FreeSync. The refresh rate can get up to 144Hz. It features an IPS panel with a 1ms response time.View Deal

The Acer Nitro VG270U Pbmiipx is LED-backlit, and the 2560 x 1440 resolution provides plenty of screen space. It has an IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

This edition supports AMD FreeSync to help reduce screen tearing. It has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and can help reduce desk space thanks to its two internal 2-Watt speakers. Users can mount this screen to a wall or arm using a 100mm x 100 VESA mount.

Visit the Acer Nitro VG270U Pbmiipx product page at Newegg for more details and checkout options.