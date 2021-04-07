RTX 2070 Acer Predator Gaming Laptop is Over $300 Off

With vaccinations finally being rolled out and a return to some form of normalcy on the horizon, the importance of having a good gaming laptop for on-the-go play has risen. That is why we’re spotlighting this deal on an Acer Predator for under $1,500, as it offers plenty of portable power for a mid-tier price.

For a limited time over at Amazon, the Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 GPU is down to just $1,478 after a huge price cut of over $300.

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799.99, now $1,478.99 at Amazon

This configuration of the Predator features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate up top, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 2070 SUPER GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. All of this is crammed into a sleek chassis DTS X Ultra sound and a clicky, tactile RGB keyboard.View Deal

For the best gaming laptop bargains, it’s all about stuffing as much power as possible into every dollar you invest. And thanks to this deal's $321 savings and the Acer Predator Triton 500's bright display and slim design, you'll get great value for money here.

Starting with the screen, it’s a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 300Hz refresh rate. This means that not only will your games look incredibly vivid, but color will also be accurate for any creative work you do on this beast.

Alongside this and the loud DTS X Ultra-certified speakers, games will perform well thanks to an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6 memory. Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM, and even the more space-hogging games load fast on the 512GB NVMe SSD.

Plus, with all the I/O you need for both portable gaming and slotting this into your home setup, this is a great package at an affordable price.