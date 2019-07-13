Our Top 1TB SSD, the ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro, is Now $149

XPG SX8200 Pro SSD

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro has remained at the top of our list of best SSDs for nearly 6 months now, and for good reason. This M.2 NVMe SSD holds its own and, on many workloads, outperforms much more expensive drives like the $1,300 Intel Optane 905P and the $297 Samsung 970 Pro.

Until 8:30 PM ET today, Amazon had the 1TB capacity of the XPG SX8200 Pro on sale for $119, a reduction of $30 off of the regular price and a full $100 off of the launch price. This early Prime Day lightning deal matches Newegg's sale price from a few days ago.

In our tests, the 1TB capacity of the SX8200 returned sequential read and write rates of 3,531 and 3,160 MBps respectively. It also used less power than any other SSD in its class.

To use the XPG SX8200 Pro, you'll need a PC that has an M.2 slot that supports PCIe NVMe drives. Most recent desktop PCs and motherboards have this slot and many premium laptops use it also. If you're not sure whether your PC can support NVMe drives, check out our guide on how to buy an SSD for information on how to find out.

