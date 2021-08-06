Get $431 off Alienware's m15 R4 Gaming Laptop With an RTX 3060

At Dell, you can now get an Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop with a high-power, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an RTX 3060 laptop GPU for $1,548, down from its typical price of $1,979.

That might not be the lowest price a model of this laptop has had in recent memory, but it's still a strong price for a machine with an Ampere graphics card.

Alienware m15 R4: was $1,979, now $1,548 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware m15 R4 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 video memory, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB M.2 SSD. It uses a 15.6-inch FHD panel with 144 Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.View Deal

This deal also comes with 32GB of RAM and Alienware's patented vapor chamber technology and dual exhaust airflow for enhanced cooling. The machine features a stylish black chassis and per-key RGB keyboard to keep up with its gaming rivals.

That's great news, since those were high points in our Alienware m15 R4 review, which covered an OLED model of this laptop earlier this year.

With a $431 discount, this deal is nothing to sneeze at and makes for a great choice if you have yet to jump on the Ampere train.