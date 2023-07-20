Alleged Prices of AMD's RX 7700 and RX 7800 Leak

Now that we know rough performance of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800 graphics cards, we are left wondering about their prices. If the numbers leaked by All_The_Watts!!, who tends to have access to the right information, are correct, then AMD is considering a rather curious pricing strategy. Meanwhile, since these boards seem to be weeks away, take the information with a grain of salt.

According to "expectations" made by All_The_Watts!!, AMD's recommended price for its Radeon RX 7700 will be $449. The more powerful Radeon RX 7800 will carry a $549 suggested price tag.

नवी 32 की मूल्य की अपेक्षाRX 7700 $449RX 7800 $549July 19, 2023 See more

Swipe to scroll horizontally null 3DMark Time Spy Average ~ Maximum MSRP Radeon RX 7700* 15465 $449* Radeon RX 7800* 18197 $549* Radeon RX 6800 XT 17098 ~ 24934 $520** Radeon RX 6800 14503 ~ 20239 $450** Radeon RX 6700 XT 11970 ~ 15087 $330** GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 20437 ~ 25898 $799 GeForce RTX 4070 16372 ~ 21065 $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB 12836 ~ 15000 $399

*Leaked data

**Lowest price at Newegg

Based on recently leaked 3DMark Time Spy scores, AMD's Radeon RX 7700 beats Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 6700 XT. This is only one benchmark and we have no idea how the product performs in other games. Anyhow, the big question is whether a $50 premium over the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and a $119 premium over the Radeon RX 6700 XT is justified, at least based on its performance in 3DMark Time Spy.

When it comes to the AMD's Radeon RX 7800 (which will allegedly retail for $549), it cannot decisively beat either AMD's own Radeon RX 6800 that can be acquired for $450 or Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070, which of course starts at around $599. If one would only consider an RX 7800 vs. RTX 4070, then of course it is logical to price the former below the latter. Anyhow, AMD's Radeon RX 7800 promises to be a rather fast graphics board, so it will likely end up in our list of the best graphics card.

For now, MSRPs published by the renowned hardware leaker probably represent AMD's current vision of competitive position of its Radeon RX 7700 (since it is faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, let us sell it at a premium) and Radeon RX 7800 (since it is slower than the GeForce RTX 4070, let us sell with a discount). AMD's views relating to the position / pricing of its products this may change several weeks from now. That said, take the alleged MSRP numbers with a pinch of salt.

AMD intends to use its Navi 32 graphics processor with up to 3840 stream processors (60 compute units) for both Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800-series graphics cards, according to unofficial information. For now, exact configurations of these products remain under wraps because since they are projected to be launched in late August.