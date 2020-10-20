Alpenföhn Builds an AIO in Collaboration With Cooling Expert Der8auer

Alpenföhn is a German cooling manufacturer whose name doesn't come up all too often, but it's rearing its head with a new all-in-one liquid cooler called the Gletcherwasser. According to Kitguru, the cooler was built in collaboration with cooling and overclocking expert Der8auer.

With a name that translates to 'Glacier Water', we expect the AIOs to run very cool, and they're coming in 240mm and 360mm sizes, Both of those will come either in their standard variant or in HS flavors, the latter of which has the units pack high-speed fans.

Gletcherwasser Fan Characteristics Wing Boost 3 Wing Boost 3 HS Minimum Fan Speed 500 RPM 500 RPM Maximum Fan Speed 1600 RPM 2200 RPM Maximum Airflow 92.6 m³/h 132.4 m³/h Maximum Noise 23.6 dBA 36.8 dBA Static Pressure 2.19 mm 3.24 mm

The above table details the Wing Boost 3 fan characteristics, but of course note that these are the figures per fan -- the 360mm unit will be louder if all fans spin at the same speed as on the 240 AIO, but they won't need to due to the increased radiator surface.

The radiators are 27 mm thick which is fairly standard, and the total length of tubing included is 465 mm. The pump runs at speeds between 1200 RPM and 2550 RPM, and Alpenföhn includes a small tube of Thermal Grizzly Hydronaut thermal paste with the AIOs.

RGB on the units is handled by the somewhat standardized 3-pin addressable-RGB ecosystem, compatible with the vast majority of mainstream motherboards currently on the market.

No word on whether these units will make it to the US market. We have reached out to Der8auer to ask about the extent of his involvement in this project and will update this story once we know more.