AMD Giving Away Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Cards

Coming on the heels of Nvidia's Matrix Resurrected sweepstakes, AMD this week kicked off its Halo Infinite Advanced Combat Exercises (ACE) Contest that gives participants a chance to win AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics board, which is one of the best graphics cards available today.

AMD's Advanced Combat Exercises Contest offers several ways to win a one of 28 Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite graphics boards:

Visit https://www.twitch.tv/karma and/or https://www.twitch.tv/bthmaniac during the applicable Entry Period, wait for a moderator to mention a keyword, comment and enter the keyboard. Hard way. Download Halo Infinite Multiplayer, follow AMDGaming, OpticMaNiaC or DKarma on Twitter. Look for tweets from OpticMaNiaC and DKarma with challenges to complete while playing Halo Infinite Multiplayer, reply to their posts with video captures of you completing one or more challenges. Select gamers will train as a team in a series of ACE live streams. One of the selected combatants will get a card.

AMD's ACE sweepstakes start on December 14, 2021, and end on January 28, 2022. In total, AMD will raffle 28 Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite boards at different drawing dates in January, 2022. Since entry periods and drawing dates vary and not all countries and states can participate, we suggest you to check AMD's rules and terms before entering the contest.