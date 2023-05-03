AMD Lists Radeon RX 7950 XTX, Other Unreleased Graphics Cards

AMD has introduced only two RDNA 3-based graphics cards so far, and both are aimed at demanding enthusiasts with deep pockets. While it is obvious that AMD intends to expand its Radeon RX 7000-series with new models, it is unclear what exactly the company is prepping and when. But a newly uncovered AMD ROCm 5.6 pull request noticed by a Reddit user may shed some light on AMD's intentions.

As it turns out, AMD is prepping a bunch of new Radeon RX 7000-series products, including Radeon RX 7950 XTX, 7950 XT, 7800 XT, 7700 XT, 7600 XT, and 7500 XT for desktop computers as well as Radeon RX 7600M XT, 7600M, 7700S, and 7600S for laptops. Several things strike the eye with this list.

AMD Radeon™ RX 7950 XTX | RDNA3 | gfx110

AMD Radeon™ RX 7950 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1101

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7500 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700S | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600S | RDNA3 | gfx1102

First, it contains the never-before-mentioned Radeon RX 7950 XTX and Radeon RX 7950 XT based on the Navi 31 (gfx1100) graphics processor. Of course, the company already offers Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT (which are among the best graphics cards available today), so the 7950 models may be either refreshed versions due at least a couple of quarters down the road or placeholders for potential products should AMD feel that that it needs them.

Secondly, the pull request includes Radeon RX 7800 XT based on the Navi 31 GPU, but there is no sign of a vanilla Radeon RX 7800.

Thirdly, the list indicates that Navi 32 will power everything from performance-mainstream Radeon RX 7700 XT down to entry-level Radeon RX 7500 XT. ABut, again there are no mentions of non-XT versions. To put it into context, AMD used Navi 22 exclusively for its Radeon RX 6700-series graphics cards and Radeon RX 6700M and Radeon RX 6800M laptop GPUs. Apparently, Navi 32 will be used considerably more broadly than its predecessor if the information is correct.

AMD has yet to comment on the list of graphics cards in the ROCm 5.6 list. Meanwhile, it should be noted that while the list indicates AMD's intentions to release certain products, it does not mean that they are coming overnight. Furthermore, their specifications remain a mystery for now.