AMD Lists Radeon RX 7950 XTX, Other Unreleased Graphics Cards

AMD has introduced only two RDNA 3-based graphics cards so far, and both are aimed at demanding enthusiasts with deep pockets. While it is obvious that AMD intends to expand its Radeon RX 7000-series with new models, it is unclear what exactly the company is prepping and when. But a newly uncovered AMD ROCm 5.6 pull request noticed by a Reddit user may shed some light on AMD's intentions.
As it turns out, AMD is prepping a bunch of new Radeon RX 7000-series products, including Radeon RX 7950 XTX, 7950 XT, 7800 XT, 7700 XT, 7600 XT, and 7500 XT for desktop computers as well as Radeon RX 7600M XT, 7600M, 7700S, and 7600S for laptops. Several things strike the eye with this list.
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7950 XTX | RDNA3 | gfx110
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7950 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1100
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX | RDNA3 | gfx1100
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1100
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1101
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7500 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M | RDNA3 | gfx1102
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7700S | RDNA3 | gfx1102
- AMD Radeon™ RX 7600S | RDNA3 | gfx1102
First, it contains the never-before-mentioned Radeon RX 7950 XTX and Radeon RX 7950 XT based on the Navi 31 (gfx1100) graphics processor. Of course, the company already offers Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT (which are among the best graphics cards available today), so the 7950 models may be either refreshed versions due at least a couple of quarters down the road or placeholders for potential products should AMD feel that that it needs them.
Secondly, the pull request includes Radeon RX 7800 XT based on the Navi 31 GPU, but there is no sign of a vanilla Radeon RX 7800.
Thirdly, the list indicates that Navi 32 will power everything from performance-mainstream Radeon RX 7700 XT down to entry-level Radeon RX 7500 XT. ABut, again there are no mentions of non-XT versions. To put it into context, AMD used Navi 22 exclusively for its Radeon RX 6700-series graphics cards and Radeon RX 6700M and Radeon RX 6800M laptop GPUs. Apparently, Navi 32 will be used considerably more broadly than its predecessor if the information is correct.
AMD has yet to comment on the list of graphics cards in the ROCm 5.6 list. Meanwhile, it should be noted that while the list indicates AMD's intentions to release certain products, it does not mean that they are coming overnight. Furthermore, their specifications remain a mystery for now.
Make some corrections in your article. RX 7800XT is based on NAI 32, and the remaining mainstream cards will sport NAVI 33 GPU core.
The AMD RDNA 3 GPU portfolio actually is based on three main chips, the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33.
The Navi 31 GPU is designated as "GFX1100" and codenamed Plum Bonito, the Navi 32 GPUs are designated as "GFX1101" and codenamed Wheat Nas while the Nav 33 GPUs are designated as "GFX1102" and codenamed Hotpink Bonefish. What funny names by the way.
There's also a GFX1103 design which is aimed at integrated IPs such as APUs, unless I'm mistaken.
Radeon RX 7950 XTX RDNA3 gfx1100 (Navi 31)Radeon RX 7950 XT RDNA3 gfx1100 (Navi 31)Radeon RX 7900 XT| RDNA3 gfx1100 (Navi 31)Radeon RX 7900 XT RDNA3 gfx1100 (Navi 31)Radeon RX 7800 XT RDNA3 gfx1101 (Navi 32)Radeon RX 7700 XT RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)Radeon RX 7600 XT RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)Radeon RX 7500 XT RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)Radeon RX 7600M XT RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)Radeon RX 7600M RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)Radeon RX 7700S RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)Radeon RX 7600S RDNA3 gfx1102 (Navi 33)It's weird that only one AMD Navi 32 GPU exists but it is also likely that AMD will position its Navi 32 chips as the flagship mobility offerings which might explain its limited nature on the desktop front though that could change when the actual cards are announced.
The cards are also only listed in their "XT" variations whereas Non-XT models are also likely to appear sooner or later.