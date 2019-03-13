AMD Launches Radeon RX 560 XT Exclusive To China

What is faster than a Radeon RX 560, but slower than a Radeon RX 570? The answer is AMD's latest Radeon RX 560 XT gaming graphics card that the US chipmaker only plans to release in China.

The China-exclusive Radeon RX 560 XT is based on AMD's Graphics Core Next (GCN) 4.0 architecture. Judging by its name, the graphics card appears to be a toned-down version of the Radeon RX 570. However, there's an unpleasant surprise under the hood. The Radeon RX 560 XT actually occupies the archaic Polaris 10 silicon as opposed to the Polaris 20 die that's used in the Radeon RX 570. So, technically, the Radeon RX 560 XT is more like a cut-down Radeon RX 470 instead.

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT Specifications


AMD Radeon RX 570
AMD Radeon RX 560 XT
AMD Radeon RX 560
Architecture (GPU)
Graphics Core Next 4.0 (Polaris 20)
Graphics Core Next 4.0 (Polaris 10)
Graphics Core Next 4.0 (Polaris 21)
Shaders
2048
1792
1024
Peak FP32 Compute
5.1 TFLOPS3.8 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
Texture Units
128
11264
Base Clock Rate
1168 MHz
973 MHz
1175 MHz
GPU Boost Rate
1244 MHz
1073 MHz
1275 MHz
Memory Capacity
4GB or 8GB GDDR5
4GB or 8GB GDDR5
4GB GDDR5
Memory Clock7000 Mbps6600 Mbps7000 Mbps
Memory Bus
256-bit
256-bit
128-bit
Memory Bandwidth
224 GB/s
211.2 GB/s
112 GB/s
ROPs
3232
16
TDP
120W
150W
75W
Transistor Count5.7 billion
5.7 billion3 billion
Die Size232 mm²
232 mm²
123 mm²

The Radeon RX 560 XT has 1,792 shading units, 112 texture mapping units (TMUs), and 32 render output units (ROPs) at its disposal. The graphics card operates with a 973MHz base clock and 1073MHz boost clock. Similar to the Radeon RX 570, the Radeon RX 560 XT can rock 4GB or 8GB of GDDR5 memory across a 256-bit memory interface. However, the memory is clocked slightly slower at 1,650MHz (6,600MHz effective), facilitating a memory bandwidth in the range of 211.2 GB/s.

The Radeon RX 560 XT comes with a 150W TDP (thermal design power), and therefore only requires a single 6-pin PCIe power connector for external power. The graphics card has one HDMI and three DisplayPort outputs. So far, Sapphire is the only AMD partner that has jumped on the bandwagon, so the Hong Kong-based manufacturer should announce its custom models soon.

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT Performance

AMD China provides a few gaming benchmarks at 1920x1080 resolution comparing the Radeon RX 560 XT to its closest siblings. AMD's testbed consists of an Intel Core i7-7700K processor paired with 16GB of DDR4-3000 memory. The chipmaker did the testing on a Windows 10 operating system and used the High to Very High graphics settings in the majority of the games.

GamesAMD Radeon RX 570
AMD Radeon RX 560 XT
AMD Radeon RX 560
Far Cry 5
66 FPS
55 FPS
40 FPS
Monster Hunter: World
73 FPS
61 FPS
41 FPS
Battlefield V
70 FPS60 FPS
40 FPS
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)
81 FPS
68 FPS46 FPS
Fortnite
82 FPS
68 FPS
47 FPS
Overwatch
107 FPS
88 FPS
57 FPS

According to AMD's numbers, the Radeon RX 560 XT's performance is pretty respectable. The Radeon RX 560 XT is, on average, around 47.2 percent faster than the Radeon RX 560 and falls behind the Radeon RX 570 by 19.6 percent. 

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT Pricing

The Radeon RX 560 XT carries a price tag of 1000 CNY, which roughly translates to $149.10 (~£113.07), putting it in the price range of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050. Like the Radeon RX 580 2048SP, the Radeon RX 260 XT isn't officially available outside of China.

