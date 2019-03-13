AMD Launches Radeon RX 560 XT Exclusive To China

What is faster than a Radeon RX 560, but slower than a Radeon RX 570? The answer is AMD's latest Radeon RX 560 XT gaming graphics card that the US chipmaker only plans to release in China.

Credit: AMD

The China-exclusive Radeon RX 560 XT is based on AMD's Graphics Core Next (GCN) 4.0 architecture. Judging by its name, the graphics card appears to be a toned-down version of the Radeon RX 570. However, there's an unpleasant surprise under the hood. The Radeon RX 560 XT actually occupies the archaic Polaris 10 silicon as opposed to the Polaris 20 die that's used in the Radeon RX 570. So, technically, the Radeon RX 560 XT is more like a cut-down Radeon RX 470 instead.

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT Specifications



AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT

AMD Radeon RX 560 Architecture (GPU)

Graphics Core Next 4.0 (Polaris 20)

Graphics Core Next 4.0 (Polaris 10)

Graphics Core Next 4.0 (Polaris 21)

Shaders

2048

1792

1024 Peak FP32 Compute

5.1 TFLOPS 3.8 TFLOPS

2.6 TFLOPS

Texture Units

128

112 64 Base Clock Rate

1168 MHz

973 MHz

1175 MHz GPU Boost Rate

1244 MHz

1073 MHz

1275 MHz Memory Capacity

4GB or 8GB GDDR5

4GB or 8GB GDDR5

4GB GDDR5

Memory Clock 7000 Mbps 6600 Mbps 7000 Mbps

Memory Bus

256-bit

256-bit

128-bit Memory Bandwidth

224 GB/s

211.2 GB/s

112 GB/s ROPs

32 32

16 TDP

120W

150W

75W Transistor Count 5.7 billion

5.7 billion 3 billion Die Size 232 mm²

232 mm²

123 mm²



The Radeon RX 560 XT has 1,792 shading units, 112 texture mapping units (TMUs), and 32 render output units (ROPs) at its disposal. The graphics card operates with a 973MHz base clock and 1073MHz boost clock. Similar to the Radeon RX 570, the Radeon RX 560 XT can rock 4GB or 8GB of GDDR5 memory across a 256-bit memory interface. However, the memory is clocked slightly slower at 1,650MHz (6,600MHz effective), facilitating a memory bandwidth in the range of 211.2 GB/s.

The Radeon RX 560 XT comes with a 150W TDP (thermal design power), and therefore only requires a single 6-pin PCIe power connector for external power. The graphics card has one HDMI and three DisplayPort outputs. So far, Sapphire is the only AMD partner that has jumped on the bandwagon, so the Hong Kong-based manufacturer should announce its custom models soon.

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT Performance

AMD China provides a few gaming benchmarks at 1920x1080 resolution comparing the Radeon RX 560 XT to its closest siblings. AMD's testbed consists of an Intel Core i7-7700K processor paired with 16GB of DDR4-3000 memory. The chipmaker did the testing on a Windows 10 operating system and used the High to Very High graphics settings in the majority of the games.

Games AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT

AMD Radeon RX 560 Far Cry 5

66 FPS

55 FPS

40 FPS

Monster Hunter: World

73 FPS

61 FPS

41 FPS Battlefield V

70 FPS 60 FPS

40 FPS

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

81 FPS

68 FPS 46 FPS Fortnite

82 FPS

68 FPS

47 FPS Overwatch

107 FPS

88 FPS

57 FPS

According to AMD's numbers, the Radeon RX 560 XT's performance is pretty respectable. The Radeon RX 560 XT is, on average, around 47.2 percent faster than the Radeon RX 560 and falls behind the Radeon RX 570 by 19.6 percent.

AMD Radeon RX 560 XT Pricing

The Radeon RX 560 XT carries a price tag of 1000 CNY, which roughly translates to $149.10 (~£113.07), putting it in the price range of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050. Like the Radeon RX 580 2048SP, the Radeon RX 260 XT isn't officially available outside of China.