AMD RX 6950 XT Drops to $659: Real Deals

The price of graphics cards in general is still sickeningly high since the shortages of the pandemic times and the crypto mining craze, and unfortunately, the dreams of them returning to more affordable and sensible prices haven't really materialized. Is this the new normal for GPUs? I sure hope not. But the price of the last generation of cards does continue to fall, albeit very slowly.

The last generation halo-tier card for AMD, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, is a little cheaper today thanks to Amazon reducing the price of the XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950 XT Black Gaming to $659 (opens in new tab). This is the cheapest RX 6950 XT variant currently available.

Looking to add some extra RAM? We found a great price for 32GB of DDR4 RAM with TeamGroup's T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB Kit - now only $65 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. The speed of this RAM hits the sweet spot for older Ryzen systems with its 3600MHz bandwidth and CL18 latency.

You can also pick up the Corsair HS65 Surround Wired Gaming Headset for just $39 (opens in new tab) if you are in search of a solid surround-sound headset that won’t break the budget. With 7.1 virtual surround sound, comfortable cushioned ear cups, and a retractable microphone, this is a good price for a quality budget gaming headset. Have a look at our review of the Corsair HS65 for more information.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950 XT Black Gaming: now $659 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $859)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock of up to 2368 MHz, this 6950 XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Hosting 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps.

(opens in new tab) TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 3600MHz: now $65 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $97)

Looking to add some extra RAM, or put together a budget system? The T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 32GB Kit features two sticks of RAM with timings of 18-22-22-42 and a CAS latency of 18.

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS65 Surround Wired Gaming Headset: now $39 at Corsair (opens in new tab) (was $79)

The Corsair HS65 is a wired gaming headset with a fold-up microphone and a virtual 7.1 surround sound profile provided by Corsair's iCUE software.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6900 XT Black Gaming: now $629 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $659)

With 80 CUs and 5120 shader cores and a boost clock up to 2365 MHz, this 6900 XT is one of AMD's most powerful GPUs from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 16 Gbps.

(opens in new tab) 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $171 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $224)

When we tested the 1TB model of the Fury Renegade M.2 drive, we found it to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, with improved endurance. Now the roomier 2TB model is on sale at its lowest price ever.

