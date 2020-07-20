AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir APUs Have Started Invading AIO PCs

The AMD Ryzen 4000 series (codename Renoir) isn't just popular among laptops, they have also worked their way into HP and Lenovo's latest AIO (all-in-one) offerings.

Built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET node, the Ryzen 4000-series APUs bring all the benefits of AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture. Vendors have taken particular interest in the U-series, due to its 15W envelope. The APUs are energy-efficient and have low cooling requirements. This makes the chips fitting for slim AIO systems that pack all the components in the display's housing.

The U-series only has five SKUs but covers a lot of ground. With four CPU cores and four threads, the Ryzen 3 4300U is the entry-level chip. The Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 4600U rock six cores, with the latter supporting Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT). The Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 7 4800U come equipped with eight cores with the Ryzen 7 4800U having the advantage of SMT.

HP All-in-One 24-dp0203d and HP All-in-One 24-dp0202d

HP All-in-One 24-dp0202d (Image credit: HP)

HP (via @GodpingZXZ) has listed the HP All-in-One 24-dp0203d and HP All-in-One 24-dp0202d on its Thailand website. The devices have a 23.8-inch 1080p panel with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. There's also a 1080p webcam and dual 2W speakers present. Wireless connectivity include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Both systems leverage the Ryzen 5 4500U that carries six cores at 2.3 GHz and a boost clock that climbs to 4 GHz. Despite having two SO-DIMM memory slots, HP only offers the PCs with a single memory module with the capacity of your choice.

The HP All-in-One 24-dp0203d has 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD and 1TB hard drive. This model retails for around $587, excluding 7% VAT (value-added tax).

On the other hand, the HP All-in-One 24-dp0202d is stuck with 4GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 128GB TLC (triple-level cell) M.2 SATA SSD and 1TB hard drive. The PC sells for approximately $529.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 520C

(Image credit: 笔吧评测室官博/Weibo)

If the information from a Weibo post (via @davideneco25320) is accurate, Lenovo has prepared the new IdeaCentre AIO 520C. Similar to the two HP devices, the IdeaCentre AIO 520C flaunts a 23.8-inch IPS display with a Full HD resolution. Unlike HP, Lenovo reportedly went with the Ryzen 5 4600U for its AIO.

The Ryzen 5 4600U has the same six Zen 2 cores as the Ryzen 5 4500U but with the advantage of SMT. Ironically, the presence of SMT forces the Ryzen 5 4600U's base clock to run at 200 MHz slower than the Ryzen 5 4500U. However, the boost clock remains at 4 GHz.

The Ryzen 5 4600U is paired with include 16GB of dual-channel memory. Unfortunately, the Weibo user didn't specify the speed of the memory modules. There is mention of a 512GB SSD, but further details aren't available.

Thus far, there is no word on the pricing or availability for the IdeaCentre AIO 520C.